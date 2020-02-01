'Fast and Furious 9' trailer review: A treat for Vin Diesel and John Cena fans

The makers of the eagerly-awaited Fast and Furious 9 have finally unveiled its trailer, giving fans a reason to rejoice. As expected, it is an action-packed affair, which makes a solid impact due to its intense presentation. The nearly four-minute-long video suggests that the iconic franchise will be moving to the next level with the latest movie. It also indicates that things will be grander and more gripping this time around. With F9 mania running wild, here are the biggest takeaways from the Fast and Furious 9 trailer.

Emotions will run high: The trailer begins with a soft and emotional scene featuring Vin Diesel and his child, which has a tranquilising feel it. This sequence indicates that Fast and Furious 9 will have an emotionally-charged storyline and offer more than just thrills and twists.

John Cena's big moment: WWE star John Cena has joined the Fast and Furious franchise with Fast and Furious 9. Judging by the trailer, the 'Leader of C Nation' will be playing the role of a stylish master thief in the biggie. While Cena has previously starred in quite a few popular films including the 2018 actioner Bumblebee, this is likely to be his ticket to Hollywood superstardom. The trailer does a good job of elevating his character, implying that he will be the 'X factor' of Fast and Furious 9.

A feast for the desi audience: The trailer also suggests that Cena plays Vin Diesel's brother in Fast and Furious 9. As such, the actioner will explore the complex and intense relationship between the two brothers. Sibling rivalry was the theme of several popular Hindi films including Brothers and Race, which means that Fast and Furious 9 is likely to click with the 'desi' audience.

Will we miss 'The Rock'?: Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson, who joined the franchise in Fast 5, is not a part of Fast and Furious 9. In fact, his character isn't even mentioned in the trailer. 'The Great One' had become an integral part of the series thanks to his 'rocking' reel attitude and crackling chemistry with co-stars. Similarly, Jason Statham too is not a part of the flick. While the trailer is terrific, some fans might miss the two. It remains to be seen whether this affects the prospects of Fast and Furious 9 in the long run.

