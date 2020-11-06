Goodbye H G Somashekar Rao, actor, banker and guru to many

Only a few demises create voids that can never be filled. The demise of doyen of Kannada amateur theatre H G Somashekar Rao has created such a void. Kannada theatre has lost a walking encyclopedia.”

These words by filmmaker, theatre personality and Kannada Development Authority chairman T S Nagabharana sums up what filmmakers and theatre personalities think about Rao, who passed away at the age of 86 in Bengaluru on Tuesday. It’s hard to categorise Rao, considering the roles he played in public life. He was an actor in plays, films and teleserials, an organiser, a bank employee and a trainer. After he turned 60, he ended those roles and began exploring the writer in him.

“Rao only knew to provide what others needed. He never expected anything from anybody. Those who came in contact with him were either influenced by his persona or imbibed one of his qualities. His was an inclusive heart as he was basically a teacher in all the roles he played,” Nagabharana, who had over 50 years of association with Rao, says.

He began his association with Rao in 1970 with the play ‘Sangya Balya’. Rao was Eerya, Nagabharana was Eerya’s brother Basavantha in the play.

“For the last 50 years, he was my elder brother guiding my career in films, television serials and theatre. He had every minute detail about theatre on the tip of his tongue,” he recalls.

“Literature always enthused me. I did not get time to write till I retired. Writing attracts me as there is no question of depending on anybody in literature unlike in theatre and films,” Rao, the author of 25 books, stated recently.

Body of work

His autobiography ‘Somannana Stockninda’ is widely popular in literary circles.

Writing and acting ran through his blood. His father Harihar Gundu Rao was an actor and a writer.

Rao’s journey in theatre began when was an 11-year-old boy. He appeared as a child artiste in a Kailasam play. As he could not clear his intermediate exams, he dropped out and started touring the countryside with many drama troupes.

After Maharaja of Mysore Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar spoke highly of his acting in the play ‘Veera Madakari’, Rao’s career in theatre took a turn.

In the 65 years he spent in theatre, he appeared in 300-plus plays.

An accredited radio artist of All India Radio, Rao’s one-act-plays broadcast by Mysuru, Dharwad and Bengaluru stations were immensely popular.

In 1969, Rao began his association with Sandalwood. He acted in 53 films. His acting in ‘Savitri’ (1980), ‘Geejagana Goodu’ (1978), ‘Accident’ (1985) ‘Mithileya Seetheyaru’ (1988) and ‘Harakeya Kuri’ (1992) were widely appreciated.

Rao, who played an irresponsible father in ‘Mithleya Seetheyaru,’ (1988) had to face embarrassing situations whenever he ventured out. Many women would brandish their footwear and shout at him.He found it difficult to convince them that he wasn’t bad, but it was his role in the film. Such was the impact of his acting.

He appeared in the first-ever short film of Doordarshan. His roles in mega TV serials, ‘Sankranthi’ and ‘Srushti’, won millions of hearts. Rao, who always said theatre was better than cinema, was disheartened by the quality of films made in Kannada in recent years.

“Films should project reality, not illusions. For some, cinema has become a racket. Filmmakers should be more artistic,” Rao had stated.

He always considered the theatre as an experience. He maintained that plays that lacked originality had no value. The best plot and the best actor just needed no theatrical tools, he told younger artistes.

He bagged the state award for the best support role in ‘Harakeya Kuri’ (1992).

Rao was the recipient of ‘Karnataka Nataka Academy Award’, ‘Aryabhata Award’, ‘Goruru Sahitya Prashasti’, ‘Sri Huilgol Narayana Rao Prashasti’, Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s ‘Kannadashree Prashasti’ and Rajyotsava Prashasti.

Earlier days

He was born to freedom fighter Harihar Gundu Rao and Venkamma on December 3, 1934, in Chitradurga. For a brief period, he too participated in the freedom struggle.

While in Maharaja College, Mysuru, he was adjudged best actor and best orator for three years. A gold medallist in M A (Sociology) from the University of Mysore, he joined Canara Bank, which he served for 33 years before retiring as assistant general manager. He was also the principal of Canara Bank’s staff training college.

He also held various positions for 30 years at the National Institute of Personnel Management, founded by the Harihara Shikshana Samsthe, and Sanmithra, an organisation to guide literature and music enthusiasts. He founded the Abhinaya Taranga drama school and was its principal for 20 years.