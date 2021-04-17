Happy birthday Vikram: When ‘Chiyaan’ dubbed for Ajith Kumar

There’s no denying the fact that Vikram is one of the biggest and most popular names in the Tamil film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive body of work and screen presence. While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Kollywood, not many know that he dubbed for Ajith Kumar in the 1993 release Amaravathi.

The film was directed by Selva and revolved around what happens when the son of a rich businessman falls in love with a naive young woman. It did well at the box office and received rave reviews from critics. The cast included Sanghavi, Nassar, Kannada actor Kalyan Kumar and Kavitha.

Vikram also dubbed for Ajith’s character in the Arvind Swami-starrer Paasamalargal, which hit the screens in 1994. During his career, ‘Chiyaan’ has also dubbed for the likes of Prabhudeva, Abbas and Vineeth.

Coming to the present, Vikram remains a force to be reckoned with despite the rise of younger stars. He was last seen in the Kamal Haasan-backed Kadaram Kondan, which did well at the box office. It featured him in the role of the mysterious ‘Mr KK’ and had an impressive cast that included Vivegam star Akshara Haasan and Abi Hasan. He will soon be seen in Cobra, touted to be a thriller. It revolves around the adventures of a ‘genius’ and stars Srinithi Shetty of KGF fame as the leading lady. Former cricketer Irrfan Pathan plays the villain in the biggie. Vikram also has a film with Kartik Subbaraj and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty.

‘Thala’, on the other hand, was last seen in the commercially successful Nerkonda Paarvai. He will next be seen in the action-packed Valimai, his second consecutive film with H Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. It is expected to hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.