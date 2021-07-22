HBO to halt production of 'Westworld' S4 due to Covid-19

HBO will pause production on the fourth season of sci-fi series "Westworld" following a positive coronavirus test result.

According to Deadline, the positive Covid-19 test appeared from someone on the production team as part of the show's rigorous testing scheme.

The team has been testing diligently throughout this process and will start a two-day pause period next week.

Meanwhile, Hulu series "Woke" had to suspend production for its upcoming season two after the positive Covid-19 test.

A department head in “Zone A” — which in Covid-protocol language describes those present on set when the performers aren’t wearing masks — tested positive, resulting in the production pause.

Filming resumed later on Wednesday.

"Westworld" is just the latest series forced to shut down production as Covid-19 cases continue to surge around the world.

The 10th season of FX’s "American Horror Story" was forced to pause earlier this week, and a number of major UK productions have also been impacted.

Netflix’s film adaptation of the "Matilda" musical, the second season of "Bridgerton" and the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" -- all of which are filming in the UK -- have been hit with Covid cases in the last week and were forced to temporarily shut down.

"Westworld", based on the eponymous film written by Michael Crichton, has been created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

It features an ensemble cast that includes Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Thandiwe Newton, Aaron Paul, Jimmi Simpson, Katja Herbers, Ed Harris, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro.

The show is exec produced by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, Denise The, JJ Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.