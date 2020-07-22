Here's why SRK's Mannat is covered in 'plastic shield'

Here's why Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is covered in 'plastic shield'

Mumbai,
  • Jul 22 2020, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2020, 14:31 ist
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan spotted shooting at his villa Mannat. Credit: PTI

The 'new normal' is the one with face masks and plastic shields, and the latter was blown up in proportion (quite literally!) when the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan covered up his palatial 'Mannat' with long transparent plastic sheets. His fans took to Twitter wondering and asking the star if it was to ward off the infamous coronavirus.

However, what looked like Covid-19 safety protocol was actually a measure to protect the building from the Mumbai rains. The city recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 last week, and Bandra - where the actor lives - received about 201 mm rainfall. The rain output in the first half of July measured 1,024 millimetres. 

The actor said that putting up plastic sheets was a yearly phenomenon, and the staff were carrying out this process to ensure Shah Rukh Khan's most-valued possession, Mannat, does not get damaged. The actor resides in Mannat, Bandra with his wife Gauri Khan, and three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

The move, however, left Twitterati confused about what was happening and many compared it to plastic surgery and PPE kit for the house.

Shah Rukh Khan has been on an acting break for almost 1.5 years, having last starred in the 2018 Hindi film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. His production house, Red Chillies Entertainment recently produced the drama Kaamyaab, and will soon release crime-thriller Bob Biswas starring Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Chitrangada Singh and Tina Desai. Red Chillies is also set to produce Bobby Deol's Class of '83.

