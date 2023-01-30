Hungry for audience love, crores not important: Shah Rukh Khan on 'Pathaan' success

Likening himself and Pathaan co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to Amar Akbar Anthony, the characters from Manmohan Desai's 1977 hit, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said as performers their aim is to spread "love and brotherhood".

The Bollywood superstar sat down with Deepika, John and director Siddharth Anand to discuss his magic and making of Pathaan and his return to the big screen after four years here at an event organised by production banner Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh said for artists cinema is a medium to entertain and unify the country without hurting any sentiments.

"To be honest when we make films, be it in north, south, east, west, our aim is to spread happiness, brotherhood, love, kindness... Even when I'm playing a bad guy in Darr or John is bad in this film... We are just playing characters. None of this is meant to hurt any sentiment. It is just entertainment.

"This is Deepika, she is Amar, I'm Shah Rukh Khan, I'm Akbar and John he is Anthony... We are Amar Akbar Anthony. And this is what makes cinema... There are no differences any one of us have with any culture. We are hungry for audience love. All these crores are not important... The love we receive...nothing is bigger than that," the actor said.

The spy action thriller has broken many box office records and has raised Rs 542 crore gross worldwide since its release on January 25.

Shah Rukh said the overwhelming love coming his way for Pathaan has more than made up for his time away from the movies. The superstar thanked Yash Raj Films' (YRF) head Aditya Chopra and Siddharth for giving him the opportunity to return with an action film.

"I thank Aditya (Chopra, producer) and Siddharth... they gave me this opportunity. This is an expensive and time consuming film and to give me a film at a time when I was not working and allow me to be a part of the film, I'm very grateful to them. I have forgotten the last four years in these last four days," Shah Rukh said.

Barring cameos in R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (Hindi version) and Ayan Mukerji-directed blockbuster Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the actor's last full-fledged role before Pathaan was Zero in 2018.

The 57-year-old star called his fans his safe place and spoke about how greeting them from his balcony gives him strength. Shah Rukh said his fans love him whether his films work or not.

"My elders told me if you are sad, go to the people who love you... We will all have things that go wrong in life. Life is like that, it is meant to be like that. There will be good days and there will be bad days and we all have our bad days...

"I am very lucky that I have millions and billions of people who love me. When I am sad, I go to my balcony, when I am happy I go to my balcony. God has blessed me so much that he has given me a permanent balcony ticket," the actor said.

Ahead of the film's release, the team, including SRK, Deepika, John and Siddharth, stayed away from the usual promotional activities, but the superstar said there was no specific reason behind that.

"There is no specific reason behind us not meeting the media. The film was shot during COVID. Then we finished the film. And couldn't meet the media because of some reasons. But somewhere, the media, social media and everyone has shown so much love to the film," he added.

The actor thanked the media for supporting the film despite the fact that "there could be things that could have curtailed the release of the film."

"All of us are extremely thankful to the fans and to the media for all the love and for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there could be things that could have curtailed the release of the film," he added.

The movie had landed in controversy before its release for the saffron bikini that Deepika's character wore in the song "Besharam Rang". Calling the success of the film "a big moment" for him and his family and friends, the actor hoped that whenever there is a "Pathaan 2", it will be bigger and better.

"It is a big moment for me and my family and friends as itne saalo ke baad khushi dekhi hai (We have seen happiness after so many years)...

"I am happy with the opportunity given to me by Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand. And whenever they make Pathaan 2, it will be bigger and better," he said.

Shah Rukh said being away from movies gave him a chance to spend time with his children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

He also spoke about how Abraham's presence in the film forced him to make "body shody". The actor joked that they had "six dimples" between the three of them.

Abraham, who plays the negative role in the movie, credited producer Aditya Chopra for always presenting him differently.

"First in Dhoom, then New York and now this film. The way they have mounted the film... hats off to the producer. I would think I am the action hero but I think today SRK is the action hero. This is going to be my biggest film. Thank you to all the fans," he said.

Describing the experience of working with SRK and Deepika, Abraham said, "Shah Rukh is not an actor but an emotion. Have worked with Deepika before, and to see her growth feels good."

Deepika said she was overwhelmed with the love they were getting for the film.

"It felt amazing. The love that we are getting. To experience this love after what the world has been through. That a film like this can bring in so much celebration, it feels incredible. This feels like a festival. To keep the head down and keep going and then to see all the love, it's worth it."

Anand spoke about the challenge of directing Shah Rukh Khan and the "climate" before the film's release.

"Directing SRK is a responsibility. He is actually like clay. He will do whatever you want as a director... It was stressful also because of the climate we had prior to the release of the film."

"Pathaan" is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" (2012) and "Tiger Zinda Hai" (2017), and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).