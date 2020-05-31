I'm not going to a movie theatre until there's a COVID-19 vaccine: Spike Lee

Veteran filmmaker-writer Spike Lee has said that he will not be going to the movie theaters until there is a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The Oscar winner, who was supposed to begin production this summer on an adaptation of the graphic novel Prince of Cats for Legendary Pictures, said he can't visualise any Hollywood project would start work in near future.

"They ain't doing a thing until the vaccine," Lee told Vanity Fair.

"I know I'm not going to a movie theatre. I know I'm not going to a Broadway show. I know I'm not going to Yankee Stadium. Corona is a bi***. Corona is not playing. You f*** around you're going to get killed, you're going to die. I'm not ready to go," he added.

The director said he is yet to come across "a feasible solution" in order to make productions safe enough to resume shooting.

"How are you going to do a love scene anymore, or an intimate scene? I mean, are you going to do a movie by remote, like Saturday Night Live? I don't know how you do that. So, we're on pause now," he said.

Lee's next, the Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods will start streaming on Netflix from June 12.