Indian Panorama calls for IFFI 52nd edition entries

The 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has announced a call for entries for Indian Panorama, 2021.

Indian Panorama is a flagship component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under which the best contemporary Indian films are selected for the promotion of film art.

The 52nd edition of IFFI will be held in Goa from November 20-28, 2021.

The last date to submit applications online is August 12, 2021, and the last date of the receipt of the hard copy of the online submitted application, along with other requisite documents is August 23, 2021.

A set of guidelines have to be followed while submitting films for the 2021 Indian Panorama.

The date of CBFC or completion of production of the submitted film should be during the last 12 months preceding the festival, August 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021.

Films not certified by CBFC and produced within this period can also be submitted. All films must carry English subtitles.

Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the International Film Festival of India to promote Indian films and its rich culture and heritage. The Indian Panorama has ever since been completely devoted to showcasing the best of the Indian films of the year.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, is to select feature and non feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence, for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films in international film festivals in India and abroad.