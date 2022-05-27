'Indiana Jones 5' to release in June 2023

'Indiana Jones 5' to release in June 2023

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • May 27 2022, 12:28 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 12:28 ist
"Indiana Jones 5" is produced by Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four movies. Credit: Twitter/@amblin

The much-anticipated fifth installment in the "Indiana Jones" film franchise will hit the theatres on June 30, 2023, Hollywood veteran Harrison Ford has announced.

According to Deadline, the actor shared the release date and first look of the last film in the movies series at the "Star Wars" celebration at Anaheim, California.

He told the audience that film is almost complete and will once again feature the music of John Williams.

Ford is returning to the role of legendary hero archaeologist for the movie, being directed by "Logan" helmer James Mangold.

It also features actors Antonia Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and Mangold co-wrote the script.

"Indiana Jones 5" is produced by Steven Spielberg, who helmed the first four movies, along with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel.

