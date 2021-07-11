Is 'Don 3' on the cards? Here's what Farhan Akhtar has to say

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar has no plans to work on Don 3 in the near future as he is busy with his acting commitments. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said that he has been aked about the film on many occasions but it doesn't figure in his immediate plans.



Don, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra, was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's classic of the same name and revolved around what happens when the titular character is 'killed' in an accident. It hit the screens in 2006 and emerged as a commercial success despite mixed reviews. Its sequel Don 2 released in 2011 and took the franchise in a different direction. There has been speculation about Akhtar reuniting with Khan for Don 3 for quite some time but nothing has materialised.

The 'Far Out One, is meanwhile, awaiting the release of his upcoming film Toofaan, which features him in the role of a boxer. It has been directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who wielded the microphone for Akhtar's popular film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and revolves around the challenges faced by the protagonist in personal and professional life. It stars Mrunal Thakur, who acted opposite John Abraham in Batla House, as the leading lady and is touted to be a gamechanger for her. The cast includes Supriya Pathak, Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz. Toofaan is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 16.

Also Read | Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra gives you freedom to own the character: Farhan Akhtar

Akhtar also plans to return to direction in the coming months.

SRK, on the other hand, is working on Pathan. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe' and features the seasoned actor in the role of a secret agent. The star-studded cast includes John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan. 'King Khan' is also likely to work with Raju Hirani and Atlee after wrapping up Siddharth Anand's magnum opus.