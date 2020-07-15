'Ishqbaaz' star Shrenu Parikh tests positive for Covid-19

TV star Shrenu Parikh tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
Shrenu Parikh. Credit: Instagram/ShrenuParikh

 TV actor Shrenu Parikh, best known for featuring on the hit show Ishqbaaz, on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in a hospital in Gujarat.

The 30-year-old actor, who is in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers," Parikh posted.

The actor, who was in Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, travelled to Vadodara in May.

Parikh said she was thankful to all the healthcare workers who are treating the patients with compassion during such "scary times".

"Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with. Please be very careful and save yourselves," she further said.

The actor has also featured on TV shows like  Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?... Ek Baar Phir and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

 

