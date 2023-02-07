I've a firm idea about the kinds of films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Rahul Khanna had brought connivance to the screen with great authority as the shrewd ISI spy in the hit series The Americans. In what would be career-defining, in his latest film Lost, he is a calculative, ruthless and detached politician -- a stark contrast to the actor's relatable personality.

Lost is a thriller written by Shyamal Sengupta and Ritesh Shah, and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

With the film arriving on Zee 5 on February 16, the actor-writer-entrepreneur in an interview with Anupama Ramakrishnan, reflects on his faith in strong stories, to keep no expectations and how Lost found him!

You seem to have an unwavering belief in the kind of films that you do. Would you say that it's true?

I’d say it’s true that I have a firm idea about the kinds of films I want to do! And those are films that have a strong story and a director with a very clear vision and a character for me that is singular within the narrative.

I also really want to enjoy the making process, so I try and do some due diligence to get a sense of how the producers will run the production. There’s no point in being a part of a film unless the journey is enjoyable and creatively stimulating. There’s nothing worse than being stuck on a project where the team is unhappy and everyone’s just working towards fulfilling their obligations.

Ultimately, one just has to take a leap of faith and hope everything turns out well!

How did Lost find you?

Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury reached out and said he’d watched me in The Americans and asked if I would be interested in being part of his new project.

The trailer of Lost begins with the disclaimer that "Around 665 people go missing in India every year. Every two minutes a person goes missing, according to the 2019 report of the National Crime Records Bureau". What is your big takeaway from the film with such a strong subject?

To me, it’s just an added layer of integrity under an already well-written script. To me, a good story is a good story. Whether it’s based on true events or not can be interesting but is irrelevant.

You play a negative role in Lost. Any nuances that you had in mind?

He’s an ambitious, calculating politician willing to do whatever it takes to protect and further his career. He's supported by a system where ruthlessness is rewarded. Like a lot of powerful people, he appears untouchable -- to underscore that, we tried to portray an invisible “barrier” around him at all times. We developed certain nuances, like his affinity for darts and billiards which are precise, solo sports. The way he talks on his cell phone -- never actually holding the device up to his ear, almost as if to keep himself as distanced from the person on the other end. There are assistants and armed bodyguards around him at all times. In a scene where Pankaj Kapur comes to meet him, there are several “layers” Pankaj-ji has to pass through before he finally gets to see him. We even had a couple of ferocious guard dogs that, unfortunately, didn’t make it into the final shots. I was most looking forward to shooting with them!

What are your expectations of the film?

I literally have zero expectations. I’ve learned it’s impossible to predict how audiences will react. All one can do is hope it’s well received and focus on the road ahead.

How perseverant are you to get the right kind of film that you want to do?

I wish I was one of those actors who could cold-call filmmakers and ask to work with them. I’m much too reserved for that. What I do is give every project that comes my way a lot of consideration before making a decision. I am also quite clear about the roles I don’t want to play. For instance, I’m a bit wary of offers where the character dies or gets dumped by the leading lady! I’ve played enough of those but people still seem to approach me with them. Unless it’s truly an extraordinary opportunity, my team now knows to filter those out immediately!

How do you describe your approach to acting? Has it changed over the years?

Very much so. One grows and learns new things from every project and every new director and crew. I like to be as open as possible and refine my craft along the way. I always have and still do a lot of prep before starting to shoot. I work with my dialogue coach, Veena Mehta a lot. I love rehearsals with the director and other actors, wardrobe fittings, hair and make-up tests… the more the better! It’s all so that when I’m on set I can fully focus on the work.

Are you happy with the way stories are told today in Indian films? Is there a dearth of original stories and effective storytelling?

The opposite! I think the streamers have opened up more opportunities for filmmakers to tell different stories in their own unique ways.

If you were to work in a period drama, who would you like to be?

I’ve always wanted to play a spy or a gentleman criminal like Cary Grant in To Catch A Thief. I’d choose a period with great styles like the 40s and 50s. Or an Indian adaptation of an Agatha Christie mystery like Murder on the Orient Express!