Jeff Fowler to helm 'Pink Panther' live-action feature film

MGM is developing a new live-action Pink Panther feature with Sonic the Hedgehog helmer Jeff Fowler directing the film.

According to The Wrap, Bad Boys for Life co-writer Chris Bremner will pen the CGI-hybrid reimagining for the studio.

Lawrence Mirisch, Julie Andrews Edwards of Geoffrey Productions, Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing the project.

Wal ter Mirisch and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin will serve as executive producers.

Pink Panther was originally created for MGM by writer-director Blake Edwards in partnership with producer Walter Mirisch. The first Pink Panther movie released in 1963 and was followed by nine other installments, all written and directed by Edwards.

The films were followed by The Pink Panther Show, which started its television run in 1969 and ran through 1994.

“Popular the world over, the legacy of the iconic Pink Panther has endured for more than 50 years and continues to be discovered by new generations.

“We are so happy to come together with Jeff, Chris, Larry, Julie, Dan, Jonathan, Walter and Ryan to bring one of MGM’s most well-loved franchise back to the big screen and in a way audience have never seen before," Michael De Luca, MGM Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President, said in a joint statement