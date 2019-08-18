Joss Whedon's 'The Nevers' announces new cast members

Joss Whedon's HBO series "The Nevers" is adding more names to its cast with Kiran Sonia Sawar, Elizabeth Berrington and Ella Smith set to join the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Viola Prettejohn, Anna Devlin and Martyn Ford are also a part of the drama.

"The Nevers" is billed as an epic sci-fi drama that revolves around a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world.

The project received a straight-to-series order last July.

With the addition of the six actors, the sci-fi show now counts to 18 regulars and one recurring castmember in its massive ensemble.

Whedon is attached to write, direct, executive produce, and showrun.

Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie will write and executive produce, with Bernie Caulfield also executive producing.