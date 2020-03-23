Kajal Aggarwal confirms replacing Trisha Krishnan in ‘Acharya’

Actress Kajal Aggarwal recently confirmed that she is set to romance Chiranjeevi in the eagerly-awaited Acharya and added that she is excited about beginning work on the flick once the coronavirus situation improves.

The makers of Acharya had initially roped in Trisha Krishnan to play the leading lady opposite her Stalin co-star. ‘Mohini', however, opted out of the project due to “creative differences” and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Following this, the team approached Kajal who accepted the offer in no time.

The ‘Punjabi Kudi’ previously collaborated with Chiranjeevi for his comeback film Khaidi No 150 and impressed a section of the audience with her impressive screen presence. Many feel, she might add a new dimension to the film that was previously known as Chiru 152.

Acharya, to be directed by Koratala Siva, is touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones. It Is being produced by Ram Charan and might feature ‘Mega Power Star’ in a special role. The movie reportedly features the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in a new avatar that has the potential to take social media by storm.

Coming back to Kajal, she was last seen in Comali that did reasonably well at the box office. The film, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Jayam Ravi clicked with the aam janta due to its entertaining plot. The Awe star currently has Paris Paris and Indian 2 in her kitty. Paris Paris is a remake of the Bollywood hit Queen and revolves around the adventures of a small town woman. On the other hand, Indian 2 is a vigilante-thriller and marks Kajal’s first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The film, a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani, is being directed by ace filmmaker Shankar and marks his second collaboration with ‘Ulaga Nayagan’. The cast also includes Aval actor Siddharth and Rakul Preet.

