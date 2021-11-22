Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19

Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19

The actor advised people to exercise caution as the Covid-19 pandemic is still not over

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Nov 22 2021, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 16:02 ist
Kamal Haasan. Credit: IANS Photo

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the Covid-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet.

 

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kamal Haasan
Kollywood
Entertainment News
Tamil Nadu
Chennai

What's Brewing

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?

 