Kamal Haasan tests positive for Covid-19

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a hospital.

"I had mild cough following my return from the USA. When I tested, the coronavirus infection was confirmed. I have isolated myself in hospital. Everyone should be on guard realising that the Covid-19 spread has not faded," Haasan said in a tweet.

