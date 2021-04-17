Katrina Kaif tests negative for Covid-19

Katrina Kaif tests negative for Covid-19

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2021, 13:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 13:41 ist
Katrina Kaif. Credit: PTI file photo.

Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has recovered from Covid-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, thanking fans for their wishes.

"Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.
 

The "Zero" actor had opened up about her Covid-19 diagnosis on April 6 and was under home quarantine.

Earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for Covid-19. Both are currently under home quarantine.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Katrina Kaif
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 