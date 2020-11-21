Kiara Advani's 'Indoo Ki Jawani' to hit screens on December 11

Actor Kiara Advani took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that her eagerly-awaited movie Indoo Ki Jawani is slated to release in theatres on December 11. The film was expected to hit the screens in June but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

A few websites had previously reported that the lively comedy would release directly on a streaming platform, skipping the theatrical route. The makers, however, decided against a digital-only premiere.

The Abir Sengupta-directed film is the first 'female-centric' movie of Kiara's career and this makes it an important release for 'Preeti'. The film features Ek Chhotisi Love Story actor Aditya Seal in a key role and many feel that it might help him add a new dimension to his career. The film has a Ghaziabad connection and is likely to click with the 'Gen Y' crowd.

The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, the first major Hindi film to release in theatres after the Covid-19 lockdown, did not make much of an impact at the box office. According to initial trade estimates, the opening day collection was below the one crore-mark. It remains to be seen, whether Indoo Ki Jawani fares better than the Abhishek Sharma-helmed comedy.

Meanwhile, Kiara is going through a terrific phase on the work front. The Kabir Singh star was seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the Raghava Lawrence-helmed Laxmii, which opened to a good response on Disney+ Hotstar despite receiving mixed reviews. The horror-comedy featured 'Akki' in a new avatar and revolved around what happens when a man is possessed by a 'female spirit'.

She will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The horror-comedy is a 'spiritual successor to Priyadarshan's well-received movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu. One is likely to get clarity on its release date in the coming days.