Kobe Bryant to receive posthumous Emmy Award

Kobe Bryant to receive posthumous Emmy Award

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 11 2020, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2020, 22:06 ist
Artist Deni Bozic (27) paints the last details on his tribute mural honoring former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Kobe Bryant on a school building wall in Gradiska, Bosnia and Herzegovina. Credit: Reuters

Oscar-winner Kobe Bryant will receive a posthumous Emmy Award next month.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon will be honored with the Governors Award at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on July 18.

Bryant, who died at age 41 in a January helicopter crash, was selected for his "philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court," according to an announcement made late Wednesday by the event organizer, America's Television Academy.

" Championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women's basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles," read the statement.

Bryant starred for 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and earning 18 All-Star selections.

Off the court, he won an Academy Award in 2018 for the animated short film "Dear Basketball."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Emmy
Kobe Bryant

What's Brewing

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Get ready to learn new English spellings for TN cities

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Credit crisis deepens for India's weaker borrowers

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

Summer might slow coronavirus but unlikely to stop it

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

'Lilly COVID-19 drug may be authorised for use by Sept'

 