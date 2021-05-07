Meena to act opposite Balakrishna in his next movie: Report

Telugu star Balakrishna will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Gopichand Mallineni for a commercial drama, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to a report carried by Gulte, actor Meena is likely to act opposite 'Nata Simha' in the biggie. She will be seen in the flashback sequences, which are likely to be a highlight of the flick.

Meena and NBK had previously collaborated for films such as Muddula Mogudu and Bobbili Simham, which attained cult status. It remains to be seen wether the two are able to work their magic again.

Balakrishna, meanwhile, is going through a difficult phase on the professional front, This last three movies, NTR Kathanayakudu, NTR Mahanayakudu and K S Ravikumar's Ruler, did not well a the box office, which affected his standing in the industry.

The seasoned performer will be hoping to bounce back with Akhanda, which features him in two distinct avatars. It is being directed by Boyapati Srinu, who had wielded the microphone for NBK's popular films Simha and Legend.

Their latest film is expected to be 'massier' than their previous movies. It stars Pragya Jaiswal as the leading lady and may prove to be a gamchanger for the Kanche star. Akhanda will release in theatres once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Meena, on the other hand, was last seen in the Malayalam movie Drishyam 2, which received rave reviews from fans. She is working on Drushyam 2, the Telugu remake of the film. It stars Venkatesh in the lead and will be directed by Jeethu Joseph, who had helmed the Mollywood version. She also has Annaatthe, starring Rajinikanth, in her kitty. It is being directed by 'Siruthai' Siva and will hit the screens in November