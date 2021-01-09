Misogynistic song is ‘Pogaru’ selling point

A song is driving the publicity for Nanda Kishore’s ‘Pogaru’, starring Dhruva Sarja. ‘Pogaru’ is likely to be the first big Kannada film out of the gates in the Covid-19 era.

The promotion is minimal, although the film is slated for a January release. Four years in the making, ‘Pogaru’ has managed to remain in the news with little by way of formal promotion.

The reason for the hype is ‘Karaabu’, a song written and sung by Kannada rap star Chandan Shetty. It has re-written records since it dropped on YouTube on April 2.

Recently, Anand Audio tweeted that the song, with 187 million views, has set an industry record. It has notched up another million views since. Also, with 51 million views, it has become the most-watched dubbed song in Telugu ever.

No Kannada film song in recent history has created such a buzz. ‘Karaabu’ is loved, criticised, and discussed on various platforms. Now, there is no disputing the foot-thumping appeal of the song. It’s the typical high-energy number played at parties and Ganesha pandals. In a year spent largely posting on social media, kids and young movie buffs have danced to ‘Karabuu’ in front of the camera.

The problem kicks in when you analyse the lyrics and picturisation. The hero is threatening the heroine. The petrified heroine is physically abused. ‘Karabuu’ has been widely slammed for being misogynistic. Lines like ‘Nange neenu beda andre yella pudi pudi’ (If you reject me, I will destroy everything) provide fodder for criticism. In the past, songs have had lines like ‘Neenu nange sigadidre acid haakuve’ (If I don’t get you, I’ll throw acid) from ‘Kenchalo Manchalo’ from ‘Kariya’ (2003).

Commercial cinema is seen as glorifying women’s harassment and language is no barrier. In Tamil, Silambarasan’s ‘Loosu penne’ from Vallavan was slammed on the same grounds. Film makers justify such lyrics, saying fiction and creative expression must be allowed.

That’s also what director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said when he was questioned about celebrating toxic masculinity in ‘Arjun Reddy’ (2017). It remains to be seen if the story of ‘Pogaru’ will trigger a similar debate.