My wish is that 'Euphoria' helps people: Zendaya

My greatest wish is that 'Euphoria' helps people: Zendaya after Emmy win

Zendaya is the youngest two-time winner in Emmys history

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 13 2022, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 10:23 ist
Zendaya, winner of the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for 'Euphoria', poses in the press room, September 12, 2022. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Actress-singer Zendaya, who has become the youngest two-time Emmy winner in history with Euphoria Lead Actress win, says her greatest wish for the show was it could heal people.

While giving her speech, Zendaya thanked the cast and crew of Euphoria, as well as those who talked about their addiction stories with her.

Also Read | 'Succession' wins Emmy for best drama series

"My greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me," she said.

"I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like you are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."

Zendaya was nominated against names like Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Emmy
Zendaya
Hollywood
Web series
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

 