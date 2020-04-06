Naga Chaitanya thanks fans for making ‘Majili’ a hit as the film completes 1 year

Young actor Naga Chaitanya, on Sunday (April 5) shared a special poster to celebrate one year of Majili and thanked movie buffs for making the romantic-drama a runaway hit. He further urged fans to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic and subtly advised them against gathering in large numbers to celebrate the special occasion.

“Thank you guys for this poster ! Really means a lot .. and for making Majili a game changer film for me .. this one will be forever close to my heart ! #1yearofmajili #ChaySam @ShivaNirvana @Shine_Screen @Samanthaprabhu2 #divyanshakaushik most importantly #Stayhomestaysafe,” he tweeted.

Majili, directed by Shiva Nirvana, featured Chaitanya in the role of a cricketer and marked his first collaboration with Samantha Akkineni after marriage. The film had a strong supporting cast that included Divyansha Kaushik, Subbaraju, Atul Kulkarni and Posani Krishna Murali.

Coming back to Naga Chaitanya, he was last seen in the December release Venky Mama that featured Venkatesh as the parallel lead. The movie, directed by Bobby, did well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from fans. The action-comedy starred Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput of RX 100 fame as the leading ladies.

He will next be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story that marks his first collaboration with Sai Pallavi. He also has a film with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram in his kitty.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni was last seen in Jaanu (the Telugu remake of 96) that failed to live up to expectations despite receiving glowing reviews. She will soon be making her digital debut with The Family Man Season 2, which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead

