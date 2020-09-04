Narcotics Control Bureau detain Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda in Sushant Singh Rajput case

In a major development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in a couple of locations in Mumbai – as the investigations into the mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput widened.

Showik and Samuel Miranda were taken into custody by the NCB for interrogation.

Rhea had claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana. The current investigation focuses on the procurement of the contraband and supply to the late actor.

Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh has blamed Rhea Chakraborty behind the death of the actor, who essayed the role of former Team India skipper and popular wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni in the film ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’.

The NCB carried out raids in two places – the residence of Showik Chakraborty, the brother of Rhea and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of Sushant.

The raids are being led by NCB’s deputy director of operations KPS Malhotra which are being carried out under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

A strong posse of policemen were deployed outside the PrimRose housing society at Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai, the rented flat of the Chakrabortys.

The statements of sister-brother duo were initially recorded by Bandra police station. They were later grilled by the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. The trio were among the closest to the actor.During the raids, digital devices of Showik and Miranda were checked.

The WhatsApp chat of Showik, Rhea and Miranda had revealed about drugs.

In the last few days, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya was also being grilled by ED. Chats between him and Rhea too have revealed the drug angle.