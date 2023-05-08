Neeyat: Vidya Balan's intriguing whodunnit gets release date

Vidya Balan’s most-talked-about murder mystery Neeyat gets the release date. The makers Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video made the announcement today on social media that the intriguing whodunnit will hit theatres worldwide on July 7th, 2023.

Neeyat marks the reunion of director Anu Menon and Vidya Balan after their superhit movie Shakuntala Devi (2020), based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer.

‘Neeyat’ boasts of an enviable ensemble cast featuring Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval in pivotal roles. Neeyat has been written by Anu Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani with dialogues by Kausar Munir.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, ‘Neeyat’ narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates mysterious murders at a billionaire’s party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

Neeyat marks Vidya Balan’s return to theatres after her successful stint on digital with three films that premiered on Prime Video.

From the family entertainer Shakuntala Devi (2020) to the critically hailed Sherni (2021) and Jalsa (2022), Vidya has been the recipient of multiple ‘Best Actress’ awards for these films at prestigious forums. Neeyat also reunites the team of Shakuntala Devi -Abundantia Entertainment, Anu Menon, Vidya Balan and Prime Video. This also marks the second theatrical co-production for both Abundantia Entertainment and Prime Video.

The producers released a teaser poster of the movie that gives the audiences their first sneak peek, into the world of Neeyat. The Film will release across the world on 7th July, 2023.