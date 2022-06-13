Netflix announces another round of global hit 'Squid Game'

Netflix announces 'Squid Game' season 2

Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased a few details about the show's second season in a letter released by Netflix

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 13 2022, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2022, 07:29 ist

Global megahit "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix Inc announced on Sunday, offering a few hints about what is to come in the dark Korean drama.

"Squid Game" became Netflix's most-watched series when it was released in September 2021. The show tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance at life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

Characters Gi-hun and The Front Man will return, he said, and "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back."

"You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend," he added.

Young-hee is a motion-sensing animatronic doll featured in one of the games.

Netflix did not say when the new season would be released. 

