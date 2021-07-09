Netflix under fire for substituting beef with 'BDF'

Netflix under fire for substituting beef with 'BDF' in 'Namma Stories' trailer

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 09 2021, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 18:14 ist
Credit: Screenshot from Twitter video/@Netflix_INSouth

Netflix has found itself on the wrong side of beef lovers online as the trailer for its Tamil anthology 'Namma Stories' substitutes a line sung by Neeraj Madhav, which translates to "I will eat parotta and beef early in the morning", to "I’ll eat BDF and parotta for breakfast".

BDF stands for 'beef dry fry', and netizens have not taken kindly to Netflix "reducing" the term.

The original post by Netflix on Twitter says: "Get ready to drop some adipolis, vera levels, kirraks and sakkaths because your screens are about to be set on fire.🔥🔥🔥 Presenting Namma Stories - a celebration of stories from the south."

Malayalm writer N S Madhavan was one of the first to criticise the platform over the change in subtitle over the lyrics, saying "Podey Netflix India, before you try to appropriate Malayalam with tharikida dialogues, learn the spelling of beef. It is B-E-E-F. Don’t come here with sanghiphobia."

This resulted in a number of people calling the platform out over its choice of subtitling the song, with some people decrying it as 'censorship'.

Netflix
Beef

