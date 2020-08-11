New Black Eyed Peas music video is dedicated to Indian movies

American musical group Black Eyed Peas have dedicated their latest music video "ACTION" to some of the iconic sequences of Indian movies featuring scenes from films like Rajnikanth's "Enthiran" and Ajay Devgn's "Singham."

The video was tweeted by the leader of the group William Adams, better known as will.i.am. "Video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD...ive always loved music from india...#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture," he said.

"Thank you India for your vibrancy and contribution to the world," he wrote.

The video of about five minutes, in addition to scenes from "Enthiran" and "Singham" also feature visuals from Vishal's "Ambala" and "Maryada Ramanna," directed by S S Rajamouli, also the maker of super hit Bahubali series.

Borrowing the scenes, the musical group has replaced the faces of Indian actors with Black Eyed Peas members will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo using deep fake technology. The result is a hilarious action-packed video.

Music legend A R Rahman retweeted Adams' tweet and said, "The borders are blurring through art."

In the description of the video on Youtube, the group said that they have always been influenced by the Indian culture and cited famous singers like A R Rahman and Asha Bhosle as inspirations.

"This video for ACTION shows our LOVE and appreciation for BOLLYWOOD and the imagination and awesomeness it brings to the screen," they wrote.