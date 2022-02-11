Noted Bollywood director Ravi Tandon passes away

The filmmaker's daughter and Bollywood star Raveena Tandon confirmed the news on social media

  Feb 11 2022
  updated: Feb 11 2022
Ravi Tandon with daughter and Bollywood star Raveena Tandon. Credit: IANS Photo

Noted Hindi film director and producer Ravi Tandon passed away reportedly due to respiratory failure at his residence here on Friday. He was 86 years old and is survived by his wife Veena.

During his career, which took off in 1963 with Sunil Dutt's production, Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke, Tandon directed a number of hit films with some of the leading stars of the industry -- films such as Khel Khel Mein, Anhonee, Nazrana, Majboor, Khud-daar and Zindagi.

Tandon's daughter, well-known actor Raveena Tandon, took to her Instagram account to share the news. She posted a few throwback pictures with her late father and wrote in the caption: "You will always walk with me. I will always be you. I'm never letting go. Love you papa."

As soon as she shared the news, a number of celebrities, including Neelam Kothari and Juhi Chawla, posted condolence messages in the comments section.

Ravi Tandon was born in a Punjabi family in Agra. His son, Rajeev, helmed the popular Hindi television serial, Heena  Raveena Tandon has been in the news recently because of her brilliant performance in the web series, Aranyak

