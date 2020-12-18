‘Paava Kadhaigal’: Dulquer Salmaan gives a shout out to filmmaker Sudha Kongara

Actor Dulquer Salmaan has taken to Twitter to give a shout out to noted filmmaker for directing the short film Thangam, a part of the Paava Kadhaigal anthology. He said that that the segment features a ‘delicate’ story that makes an impact. He praised actor Kalidas Jayaram for his ‘endearing, fragile and heartbreaking’ performance. DQ added that Shanthnu too had done justice to his role.

Paava Kadhaigal, a Netflix original, features a collection of four stories that explore different sides of relationships. It brings together popular filmmakers like Sudha, Vetrimaaran, Vignesh Shivan, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The cast includes names such as Sai Pallavi, Prakash Raj, Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Simran.

It has a distinct dark feel/setting. Which sets it apart from the Amazon Prime Video’s Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The segment featuring the Kalki and Anjali, in particular, has garnered a fair deal of attention as it deals with a taboo subject.

Meanwhile, Sudha is going through a terrific phase on the work front. She received rave reviews for her segment in the previously mentioned Putham Pudhu Kaalai. The director hit the right notes with Soorarai Pottru, marking her first collaboration with Suriya. The film, inspired by the life of Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath, released digitally and received favourable reviews. Many feel that her good form might open the door for potential collaborations with 'Gen Y' actors.

DQ, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal that did well at the box office. He also impressed fans with his work in the Tamil movie the well-received Malayalam movie Varane Avashyamund. His production venture Maniyarayile Ashokan, which was released digitally failed to impress fans.

The Karwaan actor will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Kurup, which features him in the role of a real-life ‘most wanted’ criminal. He will be seen in Hey Sinamika, marking his first collaboration with Kajal Aggarwal.