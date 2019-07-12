Pak actor takes a dig on Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actor Shan Shahid took a dig on Shah Rukh Khan after the Bollywood actor released the Hindi trailer of the movie Lion King.

Shaan claimed that Shah Rukh's voiceover is destroying an iconic film as it lacks expression.

Shaan who is known for his performance in movies like 'Khudaa ke liye' tweeted " Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub no difference in Shahrukh's voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films. At least change your voice expression for a lions dub."

Pls don’t destroy an iconic film with Hindi dub .. no difference in shahrukhs voice it is like any other V/O he does for his films . At least change your voice expression for a lions dub. — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

"James Earl Jones must be laughing.. what Shahrukh failed to understand if that the characters in the film are sketched according to the dubbing artists facial expressions .. if you see Simba he resembles Matthew Brodrick. I don’t hate him I don’t have a reason to it’s just professionally wrong for a person who is very professional, " he added.

James Earl Jones must be laughing.. what Shahrukh failed to understand if that the characters in the film are sketched according to the dubbing artists facial expressions .. if you see simba he resembles Matthew brodrick — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

I don’t hate him I don’t have a reason to it’s just professionally wrong for a person who is very professional — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) July 11, 2019

Shah Rukh did not reply to the actor's remarks. His son Aaryan Khan has done the voice over of character Simba in the film.

The father-son duo has also done a voice-over of the movie 'The Incredibles' in the past.

The Lion King is produced by Disney and will be released in India on July, 17

