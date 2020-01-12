Pompeo reacts to Chambers' 'Grey's Anatomy' exit

Actor Ellen Pompeo is "heartbroken" that her Grey's Anatomy co-star Justin Chambers has quit the popular long-running medical drama.

Chambers, who played fan-favourite Dr Alex Karev in the ABC network show, will depart in the 16th season.

When Vanity Fair tweeted that Grey’s Anatomy is about to feel one of its biggest losses yet, Pompeo quote-tweeted it with the comment, "Truer words have never been spoken," along with the broken heart emoji.

Besides Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr, he was one of the original cast members of the show's pilot, which debuted back in 2005. His final appearance has also already aired.

In a statement to Deadline, Chambers said the show and his character "defined" his life for the past 15 years.

"For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time.

"As I move on from 'Grey’s Anatomy', I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride," he said.

Chambers' Alex was last seen in the November 14, 2019 episode of the show, in which he left the hospital to take care of his sick mother. The character was also absent from the finale.