Prabhas-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' to hit the screens as planned

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming movie Radhe Shyam have confirmed that the film will hit the screens as planned on January 14 next year 'at all costs'. This comes at a time when rumours are rife that director S S Rajamouli's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) may release in theatres during Sankranti. Moreover, Mahesh Babu's Sarkari Vaaru Paata and the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak are slated to arrive in theatres around the time. The Tamil biggie Valimai too is slated to hit the screens during Sankranti. As things stand, a major clash is on the cards this festive season.

Multiple releases during Sankranti are not a new phenomenon. Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and Sarileru Neekkevvaru had clashed in 2020. Similarly, NTR Kathanayakudu, Vinaya Vidheya Rama and F2 had released around the time in 2019.

Radhe Shyam is touted to be a romantic drama and revolves around the passionate love story of two lovers. It has been shot in exotic locations on an impressive budget. The movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and marks his first major collaboration with Prabhas. It stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead and is her first film with 'Darling'. The film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu and is likely to cater to a class audience. It was to hit the screens in July but the plan was dropped due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prabhas, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He is shooting for Adipurush, which features him in the role of Lord Ram. The film is being directed by Om Raut, who rose to fame with Tanhaji, and is an adaptation of The Ramayana. It has a stellar cast that includes Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon. Prabhas also has Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, and the actioner Salaar in his kitty