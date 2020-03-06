PVR Cinemas eyes 1,000 screens by March next year

PVR Cinemas aims to reach the 1,000 screens milestone in the country by next March-end, a key official of the multiplex player said on Friday.

The company already has 841 screens across 176 properties in 71 cities.

"We will do the 100-screen count this year (2019- 20)," PVR Ltd's chief growth and strategy officer Pramod Arora told PTI here.

The company plans to open 120 screens in the coming financial year.

"By March next year, we will hit the 1000-screen mark," Arora said.

PVR Cinemas launched its 12th property in Bengaluru on Friday.

With this opening, it crossed the 100-screen milestone in Karnataka and strengthened its position in the southern market with 286 screens across 46 properties.