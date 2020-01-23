Quentin Tarantino talks about retirement again, says directing is a 'young man's game'

Quentin Tarantino is sticking to his decision to retire after 10 films and is already planning the 'third act' of his life.

If the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director sticks to his plans, he has just one more film to make.

"I kind of feel this is the time for the third act (of my life) to just lean a little bit more into the literary, which would be good as a new father, as a new husband,” Tarantino said in a video interview with Rolling Stone.

"I wouldn’t be grabbing my family and yanking them to Germany or Sri Lanka or wherever the next story takes place. I can be a little bit more of a homebody, and become a little bit more of a man of letters.”

Tarantino, 56, is up for the best director, screenplay and best picture Oscars for Once Upon... this year.

"I guess I do feel that directing is a young man’s game. I do feel that cinema is changing, and I’m a little bit part of the old guard,” he said in the interview.

While there is a lot of speculation about Tarantino's final movie, the director has ruled out that he would helm the R-rated version of Star Trek.

The director, best known for cult hits Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, has also spoken about taking a small break before filming his last movie.