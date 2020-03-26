Ram Gopal Varma thanks SS Rajamouli for releasing ‘RRR’ motion poster amid COVID-19 outbreak

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, on Wednesday (March 25), praised the motion poster of the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) and thanked SS Rajamouli for giving fans something to look forward to amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hey @ssrajamouli , in the times of constant depressing news,thank u very much for reminding us to look forward to upcoming better things in life,” tweeted the Rangeela director

RRR, touted to be a period-drama, revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has patriotic undertones. The inside talk is that the magnum opus is bigger and grander than the iconic Baahubali saga, which redefined the tenets of Telugu cinema. The biggie features Jr NTR and ‘Mega Bidda’ Ram Charan as the parallel leads and this has piqued the curiosity. The motion poster suggests that the young heroes will be playing contrasting characters who come together under extraordinary circumstances. The cast also includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Thor actor Ray Stevenson. Some reports claim that Shriya Saran too is a part of the flick but this is yet to be confirmed.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti release and this might help set the box office on fire.

Coming back to RGV, he finally seems to have found his mojo. Last year, he grabbed plenty of attention with Lakshmi’s NTR that fared better than expected. The film, featuring P Vijay Kumar and Yagna Shetty in the lead, revolved around the relationship between ‘Annagaru’ and his second wife Lakshmi Parvati and touched upon the Viceroy House incident. His next release Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Baddalu too garnered a fair deal of attention despite receiving mixed reviews.

RGV is awaiting the release of Enter the Girl Dragon, which many feel is a rather ambitious project, He is also likely focus of his Hindi movie Geher that features Mithun Chakraborty in the lead.