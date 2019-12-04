Ranveer shares his first look from 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar'

Ranveer Singh on Wednesday unveiled his look from Yash Raj Films' "Jayeshbhai Jordaar".

The humorous entertainer set in Gujarat is directed by debutant Divyaang Thakkar and stars Ranveer as the titular character.

"JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf," the actor captioned the first look poster which he shared on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The poster features him in a orange polo-neck printed T-shirt, black jeans and wavy hair.

The actor, who is known for his on-screen transformations, is also sporting a moustache in this film.

"Jayeshbhai Jordaar" will be produced by Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer in his debut film "Band Baaja Baraat".