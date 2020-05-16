Ranveer Singh starrer ‘83’ to release directly on an OTT platform? Kabir Khan drops a hint

A few reports had recently speculated the Kabir Khan-directed 83 might release directly on an OTT plat form and skip the theatrical route, which ruffled a few feathers. During a recent webinar organised by Pinkvilla, the Ek Tha Tiger director said that he would want his movies to get a conventional release as he belongs to the old school of thought and indicated the sports-drama will hit screens once the coronavirus situation improves. He added, the entertainment industry will bounce back in no time once things return to normal as it satisfies an important need. He pointed out the movies/shows kept people entertained amid the lockdown.

Khan’s comments come at a time when the makers of biggies like Gulabo Sitabo, Ponmagal Vandhal and Shakuntala Devi have confirmed that the films will release directly on Amazon Prime Video. Moreover, the inside talk is that the Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb and the eagerly-awaited Gunjan Saxena too might have a digital only release.

Coming back to 83. It is one of the biggies movies of the year and revolves around India’s big win in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. It features Ranveer Singh as former Indian skipper Kapil Dev and this has piqued the curiosity. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk and Tamil actor Jiiva. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing Paaji’s wife Romy Dev in the magnum opus and this has grabbed plenty of attention. She had once said that the character is a tribute to those women who sacrifice their dreams to fulfil those of their husband.

83 was slated to release in April but failed to keep its date with the janta due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The makers are yet to announce the new release date. One might get some clarity on this once things improve.

