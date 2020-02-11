Raveena Tandon on KGF Chapter 2: My character is powerful

Actress Raveena Tandon is shooting for the eagerly-awaited KGF Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit KGF that featured Yash in the lead. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, has created a fair deal of interest among fans and this suggests that things are heading in the right direction. During a recent interview with Times of India, the Mohra star revealed that she plays a 'powerful' role in the Sandalwood biggie.

"It was important for me to thoroughly understand the narrative and its course in the second part. My character in the sequel is so powerful that I couldn’t say no to it,” she added.

Praising Prashanth Neel, she said that he is a 'cool' filmmaker, which makes him a special person. She also stated that the Ugramm director has an 'air of calmness' , which is his proverbial X factor.

Raveena made her Kannada debut with the 1999 release Upendra, adding a new dimension to her career. The film, directed by and starring 'Real Star' Upendra, was considered to be ahead of its time and this helped it gain a cult following. KGF Chapter 2 marks her return to Kannada cinema after over two decades and this makes it a memorable affair for her fans.



The film features newcomer Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite 'Rocky Bhai' and this is one of its big highlights. The cast also includes Tollywood veteran Rao Ramesh and Bollywood's favourite 'Khalnayak' Sanjay Dutt. KGF Chapter 2 is slated to hit screens later this year. It was originally supposed to arrive in theatres a lot earlier but got delayed due to a variety of reasons, which irked cine-goers to such an extent that they trolled those associated with the movie. Following this, Yash asked them to be patient and stated that the finished film would exceed expectations.