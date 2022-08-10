Red Chillies Entertainment to remake Alia Bhatt-led 'Darlings' in Tamil, Telugu

Alia Bhatt-led 'Darlings' to be remade in Tamil, Telugu

The dark-comedy, directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences since its release on Netflix on last week

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 10 2022, 20:29 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 20:29 ist
Alia plays Badrunnisa, a woman troubled from domestic abuse. Credit: IMDb

Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings is set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu language, producer Red Chillies Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The dark-comedy, directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen, is receiving rave reviews from critics and audiences since its release on Netflix on last week.

Gaurav Verma, producer and COO, Red Chillies Entertainment said the story of Darlings deserves to be made in multiple languages.

"We had the script of 'Darlings' with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak," Verma said in a statement.

Read | Vijay Varma's mother is worried that no one will marry her son after 'Darlings'

The Mumbai-set film explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo (played by Shefali Shah and Bhatt) trying to find their place in the city, seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Verma said while they will keep the basic plot line same, the story will be localised as per the need.

The remakes will also mark Red Chillies Entertainment's foray into the Tamil and Telugu market as a standalone banner.

"To go to the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it’s going to be on a script-to-script basis. Darlings has the potential, so we are taking it there,” he added.

Darlings is also produced by Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

