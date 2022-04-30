Rohit Shetty, Reliance Entertainment to produce biopic on supercop Rakesh Maria

Former supercop Rakesh Maria - who among other cases investigated the 12 March 1993 serial blasts and the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai - will be the subject of an upcoming movie.

Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty, known for his action oriented films, announced the biopic on Saturday. .

Shetty has given film lovers characters like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

“From solving the 93 Mumbai blast case, fearlessly facing the mumbai underworld during the late 90s to interrogating the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab & standing strong for his city during the 26/11 attacks… Rakesh Maria has been a name synonymous with courage and valour! Feel honoured to be bringing this real life supercop's journey to screen!!!,” Shetty posted on Instagram.

Shetty has teamed up with Reliance Entertainment to make the film.

The cast, director and title of the film is yet to be announced.

A 1981-batch IPS officer, Maria, who has now retired, lives in Mumbai.

During his career spanning over three decades, Maria had handled several sensitive cases.

As Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and later Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), he handled the investigation of the 12 March 1993 serial blasts

When he was Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), he handled the investigations of 25 August, 2003 twin blasts at Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar.

As Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), he oversaw the investigation of the 2008 fidayeen attacks in Mumbai. He was the first officer to interrogate Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab.

In 2015, when he was the Mumbai Police Commissioner and investigating the sensational Sheena Bora murder case - he was shunted and made the Director General (Home Guards) and Commandant General (Civil Defence). He retired on 31 January, 2017.

Hailing from a Punjabi family, his father Vijay Maria was a well known Bollywood producer with films like Neelkamal, Kaajal and Preetam to his credit through his co-founded company Kala Niketan.

An alumnus of Mumbai's St. Xaviers College, where he was a national level karate champion, Maria later cleared the all-India civil service examination and joined IPS.

Post-retirement, he penned Let Me Say It Now, in which he has written about his experience while probing crucial cases.