Sachy: A blooming career cut short

As the Malayalam film industry ruled the roost at the 68th National Film Awards with as many as 14 winners, it was indeed a bitter-sweet situation as the man behind the film that won the maximum honours wasn’t there to witness the celebrations.

K R Sachidanandan, popularly known as Sachy, was duly honoured, though posthumously, for his evergreen contributions to the Malayalam film industry as his final directorial movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' bagged four awards, including that of the best director award for him.

Tribal woman and first-time playback singer Nanjiyamma, who won the best female playback singer, will owe it to Sachy as it was him who gave her the opportunity. A lawyer-turned filmmaker, Sachy has left a mark in Malayalam cinema. He has made films and written scripts for 12 movies before he breathed his last at the age of 47 following a cardiac arrest in June, 2020, only a few months after the release of ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum'.

Sachy started his film career as script writer in association with writer Sethunath for 'Chocolate' in 2007. His first film as an independent writer was the Mohanlal-starrer 'Run Baby Run' (2012). Directed by Joshiy, the thriller, set in the backdrop of electronic media, was a massive hit. His directorial debut was 'Anarkali' (2015) which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon.

Sachy’s films often broke the stereotypical portrayals of lead actors, says filmmaker Madhupal. In ‘Run Baby Run’, he featured a half deaf journalist, while in ‘Robin Hood’, the protagonist was a robber. Sachy’s skills as a criminal lawyer as well as his attention to details enhanced the quality of his films.

Madhupal adds that Sachy had the caliber of a classic movie maker who could convey a long dialogue through just one look or gesture.

The filmmaker often brought local flavours to his films. The introduction of Nanjiyamma is also considered to be such an attempt. 'Ayyapanum Koshiyum' was based at Attappadi tribal village in Palakkad. Nanjiyamma hailed from the Irula tribal community at Attappadi.

She used to sing for a local folk art forum and now, having won the National Award, she has found a place among legends like Lata Mangeshkar and S Janaki and this could inspire more tribal women to make it big in cinema.

Nanjiyamma’s victory, however, triggered some unhealthy discussions on social media over an overnight singer hogging the limelight. Some singers questioned the ability of Nanjiyamma singing anon-folk song and even went to the extent of saying that the award was an insult to those dedicating their life for music. It was heartening to see Nanjiyamma welcoming all the criticism in good spirit only.

Many singers backed Nanjiyamma. Musician Alphons Joseph said that the award to Nanjiyamma was an honour to the music that flows through the nerves straight to heart — the song of nature. “It is a testament that a golden talent never goes unnoticed," he says.

Many film buffs feel that the Nanjiyamma’s win could be a twist that Sachy contributed to the film industry as the gifted filmmaker was known for his final twists in his films. His demise at the peak of his career is a big loss to the Malayalam film industry.