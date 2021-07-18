Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' to get a sequel? Writer K V Vijayendra Prasad drops a hint

Salman Khan's popular movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan may soon get a sequel. Speaking to Pinkvilla, its writer K V Vijayendra Prasad said that he has discussed the matter with 'Bhai' and is trying to come up with the right script. The film received rave reviews with most critics praising the relatable performances and sensitive storyline. In fact, many consider it to the star's best work in the recent years.



Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan, revolved around the bond between a simpleton and a young girl from Pakistan. It hit the screens in 2015 and received rave reviews with most critics praising the relatable performances and the strong message. The cast included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Harshaali 'Munni' Malhotra and the late Om Puri. The perception is that the sequel will have to exceptionally good to match the standards set by the cult film.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a good phase on the work front. He was last seen in the Eid relese Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite the mixed reviews. It was directed by Prabhudeva and dealt with the clash between a cop and a gangster. The cast included Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Jacqueline Fernandez. He is working on Sajid Nadiadwala 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, touted to be an adaptation of the Tamil biggie Veeram. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the mass hero.

Bollywood's 'Sultan' is set to appear alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan, which marks King Khan's return to the big screen. The film is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and stars Deepika Padukone as the leading lady. Salman also has Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, in his kitty. There have been talks of him stepping into 'Thalapathy' Vijay's shoes for the Hindi adaptation of Master. This, however, is yet to be confirmed.

