Satyajeet Dubey's mother tests positive for coronavirus; actor in isolation

PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 17 2020, 18:55 ist
  • updated: May 17 2020, 18:56 ist
 Actor Satyajeet Dubey says his mother is "recovering" from the coronavirus after testing positive for the infection, adding that he, along with his sister, are currently following the advised isolation.

Satyajeet, who recently featured in Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam  said his mother tested positive on Thursday, after she had a "severe migraine attack, high fever, and excruciating body ache".

"She's been kept under observation in an isolation ward in Nanavati hospital and I'm sure she'll come out better and stronger. Me and my sister are in absolute isolation in our house with no symptoms so far.

"I want to thank all my caring wonderful friends, empathetic neighbours, the BMC, the brave corona warriors and the amazing Doctors. Their love and support has been overwhelming (sic)," the actor wrote on Instagram last week.

In a health update on Saturday, Satyajeet said his mother didn't show reported COVID-19 symptoms like breathlessness or constant high fever. The actor said his mother, who suffers from migraine, had an episode a week ago which led to her "throwing up multiple times".

"Nausea wasn't leaving her side. Constant pukes and weakness triggered the fever," he added.

Satyajeet added that she is currently recovering and resting well.

"We are in constant touch with her through phone and video calls. She sounds cheerful...

"We are grateful to our society and loving neighbours who have been a great mental support for us. Never had imagined that a pandemic can bring us this close to being human," he added.

