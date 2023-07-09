'Satyaprem Ki Katha' earns Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in titular roles, has minted Rs 60.81 crore in 10 days of its release.

The musical romance drama, which opened in theatres across the country on June 29, is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures, Satyaprem Ki Katha crossed the Rs 50 crore-mark on July 6.

"#SatyaPremKiKatha in Theatres," Aaryan captioned his tweet as he shared the total box office collection of the film on Sunday.

Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Rajpal Yadav, and Shikha Talsania.

It marks the second collaboration between Aaryan and Advani after 2022's hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.