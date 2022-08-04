'Scam 1992' actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies at 67

'Scam 1992' actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of cardiac arrest at 67

The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 04 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 13:22 ist

Veteran actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi, best known for starring in films such as "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha", “Koi Mil Gaya” and “Ready”, died on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest, a family member said.

The 67-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest ten days ago and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhiruben Ambani hospital in suburban Mumbai.

“He was admitted to the hospital for eight to ten days as he suffered cardiac arrest. He had breathing issues and was undergoing treatment. He passed away today morning at 4:00 am due to cardiac arrest,” his son-in-law Ashish Chaturvedi told PTI.

The character artist delivered memorable performances in Hindi films such as "Taal", "Fiza", “Asoka”, “Bunty Aur Babli”, “Krrish”, and “Gulabo Sitabo” and the web series “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story”.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was one of the firsts from the film industry to pay tribute to the actor.

"RIP Mithilesh ji", the filmmaker, who collaborated with Chaturvedi on the series "Scam 1992", posted on Instagram.

The official Twitter handle of Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) posted, "CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Mithilesh Chaturvedi."

Chaturvedi's last rites will be held in the evening at a crematorium in Versova.

The actor is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
India News

What's Brewing

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Karnataka's Ranganathittu gets Ramsar tag

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

Dev Patel, friends break up knife fight in Australia

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

LIC enters Fortune 500 list, Reliance jumps 51 places

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

India equals China with 10 more sites on Ramsar list

 