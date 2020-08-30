'Scarface' actor Caesar Cordova dies at 84

'Scarface' actor Caesar Cordova dies at 84

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 30 2020, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 14:09 ist
Screengrab from Scarface.

Caesar Cordova, a character actor who appeared with Al Pacino in cult crime dramas Scarface and Carlito's Way, died of natural causes on Wednesday in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was 84.

Cordova's son, actor Panchito Gomez announced his death, reported Variety.

In 1983's Scarface, directed by Brian de Palma, Cordova played the taco cook at the El Paraiso lunch stand, and Carlito's Way (1993) saw him playing the barber.

He also starred with Pacino in the Broadway play Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie?

His film credits include Where the Buffalo Roam in which he shared the screen with Peter Boyle and Bill Murray; "Nighthawks" opposite Sylvester Stallone and Billy Dee Williams, and Shark's Treasure with Cornel Wilde, who also wrote and directed the film.

Cordova had a few small-screen credits to his name - guest appearances on Kojak, A-Team and the early New York series with George C Scott, East Side, West Side.

He also tried his hand at producing the indie feature Paco, starring Jose Ferrer and his son Panchito Gomez.

Cordova appeared in the Los Angeles Actors Theatre production of "The Sun Always Shines for the Cool" by Puerto Rican playwright Miguel Pinero.

He was a lifetime member of the Actors Studio.

Cordova was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was raised in New York City. He also served in the US Army during the Korean conflict.

The actor is also survived by his wife Gladys Gomez, son Luis Gomez, daughters Ana Sanchez Gomez and Elena Gomez Martinez, and children from his first marriage Damarys Cordova, Abigail Cordova and Jesse Cordova.

 

Hollywood

What's Brewing

