'Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy' Movie Review: Introspective, but entertaing take on nomophobia

Film: Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy

Cast: Srujan Lokesh, Meghana Raj, Achyuth Kumar, Dattanna, Girija Lokesh

Director: Madhu Chandra

Rating: 3.5/5

Madhu Chandra's Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy (SMGD) aroused curiosity even before its release by bagging honours at two international film festivals. It was touted to be the first Indian film to be produced by 80 parents and a maiden effort on nomophobia (no mobile phone phobia) in Sandalwood.

It deals with middle class employed parents, their two kids, their sufferings caused by nomophobia, their desperate attempts to overcome the problem and lessons they learn during the process.

The parents vow to get their children out of the problem. As the problems close in on the couple, they undergo rehabilitation and finally find a solution.

The narrative lifts soon after the film begins and keeps the audience entertained and engaged with regular turns and twists. The second half is infused with energy as there is a steady stream of new developments. Certain scenes yield the film’s truly poignant moment.

The film manages to convey its intended message, while the art of storytelling and filmmaking craft are engaging. Music and lyrics support.

The film's sense of humour works quite well. In a screenplay crowded with social concerns wrapped in the comedy genre, the writing at times displays a depth of understanding of nomophobia and its impact.

The filmmaker, somewhat, loses track towards the climax as it turns out too much of a documentary. The director's perplexity on suggesting a solution is evident. It is hard to accept that engaging in traditional games can address the problem of nomophobia. Being instructional and some features convert it into a clumsy mashup.

Most characters are convincingly written as each one of them has proper scope on screen. Srujan Lokesh and Meghana Raj, as a struggling couple, are pleasing. Meghana steals the show as she appears fabulous. Her spontaneity, expressions and everything lifts the flick. As usual, Datta is once again at his best.

It mostly appeals and conveys the message even without striking visuals, implied metaphors and overall cinematic experience.

Overall, it is a decent watch and a must for kids, parents and grandparents.