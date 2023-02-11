SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' touches Rs 900 crore mark at global box office

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 11 2023, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2023, 16:19 ist
Moviegoers pose for pictures in front of a poster of the Bollywood movie 'Pathaan' outside a cinema hall in Prayagraj on January 25, 2023. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pathaan, superstar Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after four years, has raised Rs 901 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial raised Rs 5.90 crore nett in India on its third Friday.

"The total worldwide gross is an incredible Rs 901 crore (India gross: Rs 558.40 crore, overseas: Rs 342.60 crore)" the studio said in a press note.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's romance saga DDLJ to re-release pan India to mark Valentine's Day

YRF said Pathaan has become the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema.

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.

The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Pathaan is the fourth movie in YRF's ambitious spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan (2019).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan
bollywood
Indian Cinema
Entertainment
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

SRK's 'Pathaan' hits ₹900 cr mark at global box office

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

'Good parenting' can help develop big brains: Study

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Snowfall disrupts air traffic, Kashmir highway closed

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Hubble captures new 'spoke' season of Saturn: NASA

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Tossed to ground, 'tantrik's' healing kills UP boy

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Charles's coronation emblem shows king's love of nature

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

Antarctic sea ice falls to record low: Study

 