'Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' to release in theatres in India on September 3

The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:58 ist
The first look poster for 'Shang Chi'. Credit: PR Handout

Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in cinema halls in India on September 3, the studio announced on Friday.

The much awaited movie, directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the titular role, will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

"Attention all Marvel fans! Gather your tribe and get in formation. A new legend is going to rise!

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in cinemas on 3rd September! Releasing in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada," the studio wrote on its social media handles.

The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the movie follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.

Hong Kong star Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father and the main villain in the movie.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as Just Mercy and "Short Term 12", has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios. 

